AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – If you’re looking to work in the Aiken County public school system, an upcoming hiring event might be just for you.

This weekend, Aiken County Public Schools is holding their second annual district-wide “MEGA” hiring event for teaching and classified positions.

On Saturday from 8am to noon, public schools of Aiken County will gather in the gymnasium at Aiken High for their spring hiring event.

“We are looking for certified teachers and also classified staff that have a heart for serving students,” says Hope Mullins, Classified Recruitment & Staffing Specialist at Aiken County Public Schools. “We would love for those people to join our team here at Aiken County Public Schools.”

Applicants will have the chance to network and interview with multiple schools.

“And we will be offering positions on site, so people can walk away with a job offer on Saturday,” says Mullins.

“If they don’t have the vacancy at the school, we can offer TBDs, which is the promise from the district that they will have employment for the upcoming school year,” says Ashley Watson, Certified Staffing & Recruitment Coordinator at Aiken County Public Schools.

For those interested in getting certified to teach in the upcoming school year, Watson tells me they offer ways to begin that process.

“There are programs to help them get in the door if that’s something that they want to pursue,” says Watson.

Hiring bonuses will also be offered on Saturday.

“We are offering a $10,000 bonus for special education teachers [and] middle level, high school math and science teachers,” says Mullins.

Following the success of last fall’s MEGA hiring event, walk-ins will be welcome on Saturday.

“Please visit our website at A-C-P-S-D dot net,” says Mullins. “We have a large banner going across the screen to advertise for our recruitment event. There’s an ‘apply now’ button. And you can register for a classified or certified position.”

Required documents are needed to apply online and for walk-ins for Saturday’s event. Be sure to check the Aiken County Public Schools website at https://www.acpsd.net/ for more details.