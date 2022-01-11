Aiken County Public Schools hosting annual teacher recruitment fair

(AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina, WJBF) – The Aiken County Public School District is hosting an in-person Teacher Recruitment Fair.

According to Mike Rosier, Director of Communications and Community Partnerships, the recruitment fair is for anyone who is interested in learning about a teaching career.

The fair will take place Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Aiken High School located at 449 Rutland Drive in Aiken, South Carolina from 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

For those who are interested in attending, please complete the online application by visiting the following link: https://acpsd.link/2xqq7 to preschedule an interview.

Officials say that walk-ins are also welcome.