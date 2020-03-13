Aiken County Public Schools athletic events canceled

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Public School District administration, high school principals, and athletic directors made the decision to suspend all athletic events effective immediately.
Athletic team practice will be permitted.
A statement was released saying,
This decision will continue to be evaluated, along with other precautionary measures related to COVID 19. As always, the safety of our students, coaches, fans and community-at-large is our highest priority and we regret any concerns related to this temporary suspension of competitive athletic events.