Aiken County Public School employee tests positive for COVID-19

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – UPDATE: The employee that tested positive for COVID-19 has been hospitalized. There is no update on their condition at this time.
Three of the employees family members work for Aiken County Public Schools as well. They are also in quarantine since they were in close contact just before the employee developed symptoms of coronavirus.
None of the family members are experiencing symptoms, but they are being monitored.
An employee with Aiken County Public Schools has tested positive for coronavirus.
The employee’s last day of work was April 2nd where they were assisting in meal prep at the school facility.
The following statement from ACPS was posted to blackboard.com:
Aiken County Public School employees, students and families:
We learned today that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The employee last worked on April 2, and began experiencing symptoms after Spring Break on April 15.
In following CDC-guidelines, anyone who had been in direct contact with the patient within 48 hours of the onset of coronavirus symptoms (April 15) has been asked to self-quarantine. Likewise, any employees potentially exposed would be notified individually. At this time, there are no recommended changes to our nutritional service plan. All sites will continue with food assembly on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays preparing Grab-and-Go meals for pickup at all school campuses and delivery along our bus routes on those days.
The first of several shipments of washable/reusable face masks was distributed to employees today and are required for all involved in food preparation and delivery. Disposable gloves, handwashing/sanitizing stations and appropriate social distancing measures are also in place to protect the health and safety of employees and of the students being served.
Please keep this member of our Aiken County Public School family battling coronavirus in your thoughts and be assured that we will continue to do our very best to ensure the continued health of our staff, students and families throughout these challenging times.