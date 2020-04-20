Aiken County Public School employee tests positive for COVID-19

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – UPDATE: The employee that tested positive for COVID-19 has been hospitalized. There is no update on their condition at this time.

Three of the employees family members work for Aiken County Public Schools as well. They are also in quarantine since they were in close contact just before the employee developed symptoms of coronavirus.

None of the family members are experiencing symptoms, but they are being monitored.

An employee with Aiken County Public Schools has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee’s last day of work was April 2nd where they were assisting in meal prep at the school facility.

The following statement from ACPS was posted to blackboard.com: