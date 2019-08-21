Aiken County Public Library on the verge of getting a major upgrade

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The historic library in Aiken is about to turn the page in its chapter book. The organization, Friends of Aiken County Library, wants to do some major renovations. They are asking for help from Aiken County Council Members.

“We will like to get an agreement from them to participate in the partnership to the fullest extent that they can,” said president for Friends of Aiken County Library, Bill Reynolds.

Reynolds told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, they want to modernize the building. The first step is to make the stairs in front of the library more accessible.

“Those steps were built in the 1920s when it was a school, and children were using those steps,” explained Reynolds. “Today, most of the people using the library are retired senior citizens, and those steps are very dangerous.”

Friends of Aiken County Library say they will invest one million dollars if the county contributes two million dollars.

“We’re offering $1 for every $2 that county provides for capital project sales tax money,” said Reynolds.

Council members did approve 1.5 million dollars to renovate the front and back entrance.

“Libraries have always been about the book, and they are still about the book,” said director for ABBE Regional Library Systems, Mary Jo Dawson. “But they are now about community spaces.”

Now the All America City will have a new page in its history book.

“Even our Arnett supporters admit that it is long overdue for a facelift,” explained Dawson. “We recognize that.”

Photojournalist: Will Baker