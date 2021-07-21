Aiken County leaders approve improvements to animal shelter

Wynona is three years old and available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Council approved $210,000 for improvements to the Aiken County Animal Shelter on Tuesday night. The money will go toward the adoption center and a new on-site storage facility.

“We had a resolution this evening that granted an additional $210,000 for additional project work to at the Aiken County Animal Shelter,” said council Chairman Gary Bunker. “The first project is the adoption center. This was very attractive because the Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS) have raised over $240,000 for the project and Aiken County is contributing $160,000.”

The other $50,000 will go toward construction of the storage facility. Bunker says construction should be underway within the next couple of months.

Officials say the money will help offset increased construction costs brought on by supply shortages during the pandemic.

During the meeting, FOTAS was also recognized for recently winning Best of Aiken awards in three categories: Best Nonprofit, Best Animal Rescue and Best Pet Friendly Event for its “Woofstock” festival, which returns this October 9th after a year off due to COVID.

Shelter officials recently reported that the facility is at full capacity, with an urgent need for adoptions and fosters. For more information, contact Friends Of The Animal Shelter by clicking here.