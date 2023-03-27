AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing endangered elderly man who was last seen Monday morning.

Investigators say 85-year-old Clarence Harsey was last seen around 8:40 a.m. at a home on the 600 block of Cullum Pond Road in Wagener. He is believed to be driving a burgundy 1996 Ford F-350 truck with SC license plate number 34362FM, and could be headed towards Orangeburg or Lexington Counties.

Courtesy: Aiken Co. Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Aiken Co. Sheriff’s Office

Harsey is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Harsey, you’re asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.