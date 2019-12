AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – SLED is working to determine how an inmate in the Aiken County jail died.

Investigators say the inmate, who has not yet been identified, was found unresponsive in the jail’s kitchen around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected, but we’ll stay on this story and bring you any new information.