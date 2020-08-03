Aiken County inmate death investigation underway

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in South Carolina

Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office to conduct an investigation into an inmate’s death at the Aiken County Detention Center. As part of procedure, SLED has been called in to conduct the investigation. The inmate’s identity is being withheld until the Coroner can make the appropriate next of kin notifications as part of their investigation. There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the inmate’s death.

