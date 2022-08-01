AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office str investigating the death of a Louisville, Georgia woman after being struck by a vehicle in Aiken.

The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.

The victim and a male companion were walking west on east bound lane of Richland Avenue when they were struck by east bound vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

EMS transported the male companion, whom sustained serious injuries, to Augusta University Medical Center, the victim, identified as 20-year-old Alexa Little was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ms. Little will be autopsied in Newberry.

ACSO has arrested 31-year-old Holly Worley of Graniteville. Worley has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Collision (Great Bodily Injury) and Leaving the Scene of a Collision (Resulting in Death)

The Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken Department of Public Safety are continuing with the investigation.

This is a developing story.