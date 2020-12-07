Aiken County family wants answers in search for man missing since October

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The only thing one South Carolina family wants this holiday season is for their loved one to return home. Chandler B. Smith went missing in Aiken back in October and his family said their only hope is with law enforcement’s current investigation.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Tabitha Smith, Chandler’s mother, outside the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Her words, when asked to describe her 22-year-old son, were simple.

“He’s a sweet kid,” she said.

“Fun loving,” his father, Ben Smith, added. “Goofy acting. “

“Fun. Always have a smile on his face. Everybody loves him,” Tabitha Smith said.

The first thoughts that come to mind for Chandler B. Smith’s family are all positive. So, learning that their son was possibly kidnapped as soon as he was released from the detention center in Aiken County on October 22 left them speechless.

His sister Savannah is very emotional. His father Ben still remembers the conversation he had with Chandler when his son called to wish him a happy birthday.

Tabitha Smith said she last saw her son October 21, a day before he went missing.

She said, “Him and his girlfriend at the time came over to see me. They stayed for a little bit, not even five minutes.”

The Smith family told NewsChannel 6 Chandler, who goes by Chandler B or Chan, was headed to a motel near Exit 22, off Interstate 20, in Aiken to meet his girlfriend. They said she got him a taxi, but when it arrived, something more puzzling happened. The family said investigators with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office have a video that shows their son being forced into a red car with three men. Once that car left the jail parking lot on Wire Road, they never saw Chandler again.

“In his 22 years of living, I’ve never went no more than two days without ever talking to him,” his mother told us, adding that Chandler turns 23 this month.

Searching for more than a month, Chandler’s immediate and extended family have canvassed parts of Aiken County near Wire Road and beyond. They rely heavily on social media circulating images that identify Chandler, such as his Carolina Boy tattoo and flyers that show he’s 5′ 10″, 150 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes that more than likely will not have glasses even though his vision requires a prescription due to his poor vision.

“One or two things will end up happening. We’re going to find Chandler or we’re going to die trying,” said his cousin Jessica Sheppard. She added that she has taken tips online and physically searched for Chandler to no avail. And said she works daily to try to reunite him with his parents and sister.

She also said, “I have a message for whoever did this. You saw his little sister on there. If you can look at that baby and not feel any remorse, then you are the definition of evil.”

Tabitha and Ben said they contact investigators often and so far, they believe Aiken County Sheriff’s Office already has two suspects in custody. They believe a third suspect has fled the country.

While rumors are circulating, they are hoping for justice and to see Chandler again.

“He’s just a big goofy kid,” said Chandler’s aunt Robin Brown. “He’s just a big goofy boy. He’s just a sweetheart.”

Anyone with information on where Chandler Smith might be or what happened when he was last seen should contact Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.