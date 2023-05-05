AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County family is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old.

The teen’s soon to be adoptive mother told the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office she didn’t realize he was gone until Thursday morning when she went to wake him up and did not find him in bed.

She said she did find a note that said, “I’m going to the Target in North Augusta.”

Romelo Price was last seen on May 3rd on his home’s surveillance camera wearing a tan hoodie, gray pants, black boots, a white hat, and a black backpack.

Deputies checked neighbor’s cameras to which direction Romelo may have gone, but didn’t find anything.

If you know of the teen’s whereabout’s, please contact the Aiken County Sheriffs Office at (803) 642-1762.