Aiken County extends office closures and modifies yard debris policy

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Offices will remain closed in line with guidance from SCDHEC , Environmental Control and the Governor’s Office.

This extended closure includes all County parks, programs and facilities. The extension will remain until Friday, May 1, 2020. Aiken County employees will still assist citizens with online, email and phone transactions.

Aiken County is also seeing a tremendous increase in the volume of yard debris and waste coming to the residential drop off centers as well as the Barden landfill on Connector Road. In some cases, increases in traffic are upwards of 50% from normal. This increased volume has begun to overwhelm the County’s capacity to manage the waste stream and remove the waste from the collection centers in a timely fashion. To address this, the residential drop off centers will now only accept yard trimmings, clippings and small debris that will fit inside a pick-up truck, SUV or other non-commercial vehicle used to deliver the waste to the drop off center. The centers will no longer accept debris brought in by trailer. All trailer loads should be taken directly to the Barden Landfill and will be directed to do so if presented at a residential drop off center.

The change in policy is for residential yard debris only. Normal household waste will still be accepted at all residential drop off centers in the County.

“We understand this change in policy may be a bit of an inconvenience for our customers, but our residential collection centers just simply cannot handle the amount of yard debris we are receiving. We appreciate our citizens’ cooperation and patience and request their assistance in helping us manage this problem.” County Administrator Clay Killian.

Aiken County Citizens should follow the recommendations from the CDC and healthcare providers on staying safe and avoiding contracting coronavirus.