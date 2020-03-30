Aiken County extends City facility closures

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County will extend the closure of all public facilities to residents through April 17th amid the spread of COVID-19.

This closure extends to all not only public facilities, but county parks and recreation facilities as well.

Aiken County residents are encouraged to continue conducting business with the County by phone, email, U.S. Mail and online as much as possible. County employees are still at work assisting people with their needs, just not in person.

Residents should contact offices they need assistance from to find out what they need in order to complete their business.

Please go to the Aiken County Government website at www.aikencountysc.gov for more information. Or, call 803-642-1500 for more information.

