AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Aiken County emergency crews are now on the scene after receiving a call that a woman was struck by lightning.

According to the Aiken County emergency dispatch, the incident happened on Owens Street in Beech Island, South Carolina shortly after 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews are on the scene, and they say the woman is conscious and alert.