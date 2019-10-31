Aiken County domestic violence, shooting suspect in custody

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A domestic violence and shooting suspect in Aiken County is in police custody.

Deangelo Marquise Atkerson, 35, is charged with first-degree domestic violence, five counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities say just before 4 p.m. on Monday, October 7, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Wagener Road for a domestic violence call with a reported shooting.

The victim reported that she and Atkerson got into an argument that escalated when a shotgun was brandished and fired. He fled the scene prior to deputies arriving on scene.

He was located on Wednesday, October 30 just before noon at a home in the 400 block of Audubon Circle. “Atkerson’s arrest was made possible by tips from citizens that lead deputies to his location,” officials say.

Atkerson was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.