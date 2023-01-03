UPDATE: Jabez Beggs has been located safely and is with family.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing endangered child with autism.

According to investigators, 12-year-old Jabez Beggs was last seen just before 11 a.m. Tuesday when he went out of his home to play on the 1000 block of Pinion Road in North Augusta. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans, and had a cast on his left arm.

Beggs is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 85 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information that may help investigators locate Beggs, you’re asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s office at (803) 648-6811 or your local police department.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is being aided by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in the investigation.