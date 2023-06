AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Drivers traveling down I-20W need to be aware of a traffic delay as Aiken County Deputies are on the scene of a traffic accident.

According to authorities, the accident happened shortly after 7 A.M. on Thursday morning on I-20W at Mile Marker 36, which is right at the county line.

There is no word of any injuiries.

Authorities say one lane is currently blocked at this time.