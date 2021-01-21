Aiken County Democratic Party leader reacts to 2021 Inauguration Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – “I saw a bright light at the end of a dark tunnel and it was not a locomotive,” said Aiken County Democratic Party Chair Harold Crawford Jr.

It’s a sigh of relief for Crawford and fellow Joe Biden supporters as Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Wednesday.

On Capitol Hill, the President said, “We celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people has been heard. And the will of the people has been heeded.”

“Most of our people are very, very happy to say the least. We see the end of four years of a really, really bad administration,” said Crawford.

Crawford believes under the new leadership; Americans will have proper guidance down a path of stabilization.

He explained, “I agree with the President that we cannot move the economy forward until we get the pandemic under control. And I think the simple thing he’s talking about, like 100 days of wearing a mask, is extremely important. It’s a small thing but a very important thing.”

President Biden hit the ground running his first day in office by signing more than a dozen executive orders.

Crawford assured, “Our president has all the tools. He’s been in the Senate for years. He has worked with these folks across the aisle for years. Eight years of being a vice president and done extremely well.”

Speaking of vice-presidents, Crawford says the historic swearing-in of Kamala Harris proves you can do anything you set your mind to.

“It’s as people said another glass ceiling that has been shattered and it indicates that no dream is too big,” said Crawford.

To get involved with the Democratic or Republican party in Aiken County, click or tap the links below.