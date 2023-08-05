AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a crash that has claimed the life of an Augusta man.

The accident happened Saturday morning at approximately 1:49 a.m. in the 300 block of Chalk Bed Road near Olive Heights Road in Graniteville.

The unrestrained driver, identified as 36-year-old Stephen A. Hicks was traveling east on Chalk Bed Rd in a 2001Chevrolet Silverado truck when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Mr. Hicks was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

The Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

Toxicology analysis is pending.