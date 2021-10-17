Aiken County crash claims 80-year-old man’s life

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An 80-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reports Harry Snipes of Johnston was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban south on Columbia Highway. Unfortunately, Ables says the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree at Keys Pond Road around 2:30 p.m.

Snipes was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

The Aiken County Coroner and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.