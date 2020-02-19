Aiken County Council gives thumbs up on improvements for the animal shelter

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County Council Members are considering projects to be paid for with the Capital Sales Tax Money. Some of that money could help upgrade the animal shelter. The project could cost more than $400,000. The goal is to keep the animals from being exposed to severe weather.

“This is one of those pieces of the animal shelter that was going to be finished in the future when we first built it based on funding,” said Chairman Gary Bunker.

In the back of the intake area is just a roof over the kennels. Aiken County has been looking for the funds to upgrade this exposed area.

“The voters of Aiken County were kind enough to pass Capital Sales Tax IV,” explained Bunker. “Now we have the funds to finish it off.”

Every year the animal shelter takes in a large influx of animals during the warmer weather. This winter, members at the shelter say the numbers haven’t slowed down either. Chairman Bunker says the money will help pay for parts of the intake facility, that are exposed to the elements.

“Due to the way it is structured, Aiken County has only just now begun to get the funds from Project Capital Sales Tax IV,” said Bunker. “It will be the first construction contract awarded by the county under CPST IV.”

J.E. Stewart Builders INC. will construct the new enclosures. Bunker says the project is a priority on the Capital Sales Tax list.

“The design has already been done,” explained Bunker. “We did the design when the CPST IV money started flowing in. Because we wanted to hit the ground running hard when the construction money became available.”

So far, no word on when construction will start.