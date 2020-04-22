Aiken County brother and sister die in tragedies during the same month

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A young boy is dead after a house fire in the Springfield.

Gene Fogle with the Salley Volunteer Fire Department said, “Windsor was there. Wagner was there. Hollow Creek fire department was there.”

Firefighters and first responders across Aiken County rushed to the scene of the house fire on Windsor Road after receiving an entrapment call around 12:30 p.m. on April 21.

“It was fully engulfed all the way through the trailer,” said Fogle.

He continued, “The flames didn’t come out of the roof because it being a trailer but it was coming out of the windows.”

After putting out the flames, three-year-old Jayshaun Edwards was found dead in a room. Fogle says the fire started in the room where the boy was found.

Fogle confirmed, “It was the end room, bedroom in that trailer.”

Unfortunately, Jayshaun Edward’s death is not the only one his family is mourning right now.

Fogle told us his five-year-old sister, Janiyah Edwards, was killed on Good Friday after being hit by a car. The Aiken County coroner confirmed that death.

“That family has been hit hard,” said Fogle.

Fogle added he is very sorry for the family’s losses.

An autopsy will be done in Newberry for Jayshaun Edwards. We are still awaiting results from the autopsy on his sister Janiyah.

The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.