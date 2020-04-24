Aiken County Board of Education seeks input on 2020 graduation from graduating seniors, family

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Board of Education announced on their website Friday, that they are seeking input for alternative options for graduation by asking people to fill out a survey. The Aiken County BOE is also promoting 60 days of free internet from Atlantic Broadband for families that qualify.

Below is the statement for their website,

Graduating seniors, parents/guardians, family members, and friends of the Class of 2020: While we remain hopeful that stay-at-home orders, school closures and other social distancing recommendations will prove effective in controlling coronavirus and that the much-anticipated graduations planned for June in Aiken County will take place as planned, we want to be prepared to implement an alternative way to celebrate our high school graduates and honor them should CDC guidelines and executive orders require. In collaboration with our high school principals, District administration would greatly appreciate your input on alternative options to the graduation/commencement ceremonies originally planned for the USC Aiken Convocation Center on June 4th and 5th.

You may click this link to fill out the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AikenCounty2020GraduationSurvey

Aiken County BOE also released a statement on their website offering 60 days of free internet from Atlantic Broadband for families that qualify.

While Aiken County Public School’s Distance Learning Packets are accessible virtually or through printed packets, we wanted to make students and families aware of a community partner offering no-cost internet for a limited period of time to qualifying families. If interested, see the below letter from Atlantic Broadband, offering internet to families in need for 60 days during this school closure. Please note that eligibility requirements include qualification for a public assistance program and that a paid service would automatically be billed following the 60 days if not cancelled according to their specifications. Aiken County Public Schools is simply passing along this offer.

For more information from Aiken County Board Of Education, or to see the letter from Atlantic Broadband regarding the 60 days of free wifi, please CLICK THIS LINK.

