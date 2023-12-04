AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man has been arrested after an alleged road rage incident involving gunfire.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Sunday, November 19th shortly after 2 A.M. near the intersection of Augusta Road and Thomas Road in Beech Island, South Carolina.

Authorities say Jonathan Coppinger, 20, is accused of firing shots from one vehicle at another.

According to the incident report, one of the two vehicles involved in the incident crashed into a home.

According to ACSO, Coppinger was arrested on Friday, December 1st and has been charged with four counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime.

According to ACSO, this arrest comes following a weeks long investigation into the death of 18-year-old Syndney Autumn McKie after the vehicle she was allegedly a passenger in crashed into a home near the intersection of Augusta Road and Thomas Road near Old Cherokee Road.

Authorities say after Coppinger allegedly open fired on the other vehicle involved in the incident, Coppinger lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a home on Augusta Road just a few blocks Southwest of Clearwater Elementary School.

According to the incident report, Coppinger and McKie were returning from Georgia with McKie, whom he said was his girlfriend, when he became involved in the road rage incident with the other vehicle.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, there were no other arrests in this case and no other injuries as a result of the shooting.

According to records courtesy of the Aiken County Detention Center, bond for Coppinger’s release while awaiting trial has been denied in this case.