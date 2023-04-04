AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a Beech Island woman, who was involved in a two-vehicle accident.

According to investigators, the accident happened on March 12th, 2023 at 10:40 A.M. on Highway 125 near Hammond Road in Beech Island.

Authorities have identified the victim as Sandra L. Trull, 74, who was driving a 2006 Nissan.

Investigators say Trull was struck by the driver of a 2015 Jeep.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Trull died from her injuries on Monday, April 3rd at AUMC.

The Coroner’s Office states that they are working with South Carolina Highway Patrol to continue the investigation.