Aiken Co. Board of Elections sees big voter turnout week one

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina started absentee voting this week and turnout has already exceeded expectations. Because of the virus, Aiken Board of Elections is allowing any registered voter to cast their ballot early.

People will be lining up outside the Government Center ready to vote, and they’ve been getting there early.

Monday, which was the first day, 400 people turned out to cast their ballots.

Even though it’s considered absentee voting– this year you do not need a special reason to cast your vote early.

There is a dropbox for your absentee ballot, or you can come do it electronically.

If you vote absentee and want to cast your ballot in person, you must surrender the absentee ballot before doing so.

Director of the Aiken Board of Elections, Cynthia Holland, says, “normally for the general elections, we do have lines, but not this early in the process, and so that was exciting for us. We have curbside voting for voters that are disabled and can’t get out of their cars. We actually bring the machines to the cars.”

They plan to keep up the momentum with satellite polling sites.

“We just feel like we need to give all the areas the opportunity to cast their ballot early without having to drive so far,” says Holland.

A list of satellite polling locations:

Jackson Town Hall- October 19th-23rd

October 19th-23rd Wagener Volunteer Fire Dept. – Oct. 26-29

– Oct. 26-29 North Augusta – Oct. 12th-30th

– Oct. 12th-30th Monetta High School- Oct. 26th-28th

For now, you can head to the Government Center between 9:00 am-5:00 pm. You must bring a photo ID. Masks are encouraged, but not required.