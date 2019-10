Aiken, SC. (WJBF) – The Aiken Civic Ballet promoted their upcoming performance of Dracula with a flash mob last week.

Tickets are on sale for the two night only performance of Dracula now!

Performance dates are October 17th and 18th at 7:00 P.M. at the Etherredge Center.

You can click here to purchase tickets online or you can get them at the Etherredge Center (803) 641-3305.