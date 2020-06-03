Aiken City leaders will hold press conference to address protests

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken City leaders will hold a press conference this afternoon to address the protests and hold an open conversation about what’s been going on.

Aiken City Mayor Rick Osbon says he recognizes the hurt in his community.

He is letting peaceful protesters know their voices were heard. He says this is a first step approach to solve feelings of fear and unrest, and staying silent would just be giving consent to this behavior.

“To say that I understand, I haven’t been through that. What I do know is there is a real fear among friends, among people in our city and we want to make sure that Aiken is not a place where anyone has to exhibit that fear or have that fear,” says Mayor Osbon.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to an activist who says this is just the first-step. The next step is to come up with solutions.

Member of Citizen Review Board for Police Misconduct, Geoffrey Alls, says, “police officers should have body cams. I believe that there should be a heightened training on when search procedures are done, when use of force is done, when an officer must respond and how they respond to certain calls.”

The conference is today at 4 pm at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center.