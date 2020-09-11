Aiken City Council to discuss Fairfield Street Bridge in upcoming study session

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A bridge in Aiken closed for a number of years could soon see new movement.

“It was just a question of securing funds,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the project involving the Fairfield Street Bridge.

The bridge was closed since 2016 due to structural issues following an inspection by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Now, a plan from DOT to get the bridge fixed once and for all by providing money to repair the bridge and reopen it the motor vehicle traffic. “The condition would be, we would have to own the bridge in perpetuity. So we commissioned an analysis by Davidson Floyd, which is a structural engineering firm in South Carolina to look at the pros and cons of that,” Bedenbaugh said.

There are three bridge replacement concepts that could be an option.

Option 1 – single-span steel hybrid bridge

Option 2 – three-span glu-lam timber bridge

Option 3 – rebuild similar to existing bridge

“What we’re looking at is an analysis of the 75-year cost to the City of repairing the bridge and reopening it,” Bedenbaugh shared

We’re told what will be recommended to Council at a study session Monday will be Option 1, a design similar to the York Street Bridge.

Right now it’s a minimum of a million dollars could be given out by the DOT but it could be as much as a million-three. A supplement from the County Transportation Committee of $292,000 could also be applied to the project.

“The total cost to build the bridge initially would be about $2.9 million. The 75-year cost, including that $2.9 million is about $17 and a half million. There’s maintenance that needs to be done on a regular basis, whether it’s annual every five years, every 10 years, 25 years etcetera.

The Aiken City Council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. to discuss the project.

Meanwhile, if council members approve, it will take time to see the bridge back running.

Officials say it could take 18 months, if not two years before it will reopen.