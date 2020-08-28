Aiken City Council considering a five percent pay raise for public safety officers

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – There are calls all over the country to defund the police but in Aiken, the city leaders want to be sure the people who serve their community are compensated well.

Public safety officers wear a lot of hats in Aiken. From law enforcement to firefighters and medical first responders.

“It’s not easy to be the person running into a flaming home or going into a situation with the dangers that they face,” said Mayor Rick Osbon.

The pay raise introduced Monday at the city council meeting would be a four percent increase for public safety officers, driver operators, dispatchers, and cadets.

Mayor Osbon explained, “We’re giving our entire workforce an entire 1% so in total the public safety officers will be at a 5% increase.”

“‘What a great job we do,’ we hear that from the community all the time and now that’s being echoed by city leadership. And our city council. That shows a lot especially during times when folks are calling to defund the police,” said Lieutenant Jake Mahoney.

“In an age where there is a movement to defund some departments around, I think that it’s the professionalism and the relationships that our public safety officers have. And the way they represent our city and protect us, we want to make sure we show our appreciation for that,” added Mayor Osbon.

Funding for the increased salaries would come from the surplus from the 2019-2020 general fund.

“$507,000 was the total from the general fund and there were some other over-runs also in other accounts. But the salaries come out of that general fund amount,” said Mayor Osbon.

Salaries for an officer start around $41,000.

Lt. Mahoney said it can be hard to find new employees or retain them but there is hope they can attract qualified people. “Monetarily, we appreciate it and it will be well received. But again, it sends a strong message that our leadership and our council recognizes and supports the job we do.”

“I think Aiken is very fortunate to have a professional staff and professional men and women, sworn-in officers. If we have an opportunity to reward that and encourage them to stay with our public safety, we want to do that,” said Mayor Osbon.

The pay increase was approved at its first reading but it won’t be finalized until or if it gets the green light at its second reading next month.