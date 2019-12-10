Aiken City Council approves the first reading of affordable housing community

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — If you’ve driven in Aiken, then you know the Whiskey and Doughtery road area has a lot of traffic. Now, developer Woodford Trace SC LLC is requesting an annexation and concept plan. They want to build an affordable housing complex near Owens Street.

“I think the concern comes from putting more traffic into these intersections, as well as the safety of multi-family homes,” said Mayor Rick Osbon. “I think safety and planning.”

The project would be a multi-family complex with amenities. It would have 48 units. Woodford Trace presented its plan to the city council at Monday’s meeting.

“We shouldn’t try to pigeonhole it to this side of town or this corridor,” explain Mayor Osbon. “I think the more diversity we have in the housing markets, every community reflects us as a city.

Council members say the city needs more affordable housing, but finding the right location is critical.

“That’s what our responsibility is,” said Osbon. “Not just the location work for the numbers you plug into it, but does it work for the safety of our citizens.”

That includes citizens who are driving and those who are on foot.

“We are requiring easements. For some, those are rear easements that allow us to get a new entry way off of a heavily well-traveled road,” said Mayor Osbon. “So we are thinking ahead in that way. A lot of times we are not able to put those in until we control property around it.”

City Council Members approved the first reading to annex 4. 56 acres near Owens Street, but this is not a done deal. There will now be a second reading to see if the Woodford Trace project is approved.

Photojournalist: Will Baker