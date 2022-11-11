AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Veterans all around the world are being honored for their service and dedication to their country and community and those in Aiken were recognized during the James L. Hammons detachment 9-3-9 Veterans Ceremony.

This day is a moment to shed light on the efforts that these men and women made during their years serving.

Veterans say it’s great to be a part of a community like Aiken, where the Veteran population is so prominent.

“South Carolina is just a wonderful patriotic state. It welcomes us veterans, it welcomes people, and we just sort of magnify the greatness of the country by who we are, here in South Carolina,” Retired U.S. Marine Corp Major General James Livingston said.

The ceremony included speeches and music.

Tom Tilghman is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force.

“Number one I wanted to be a veteran because the military service gave me the opportunity to do something I wanted to do since I was a kid in school.”

He says one of his greatest accomplishments was serving this country in the sky.

“I spent a lot of time flying the old memorable airplane called the F-1 Super Sabre and I never spent a day in that airplane that I didn’t want to be in it.”

Retired Marine Corp Major General James Livingston says his military service ranks among the best he’s ever done.

“One of my most memorable accomplishments– I married a gal from South Carolina, from Swansea– my second, I became a U.S. Marine and I enjoyed both of those experiences tremendously.”

“Everyone find a veteran today and say, ‘thank you,’” Livingston said.

Though there is one day dedicated to highlighting the veterans’ work, they’re appreciated every day and Saturday the Aiken County Veterans Council will be holding a sleep out event