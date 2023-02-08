AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken is losing Bed Bath & Beyond. WJBF NewsChannel 6 has confirmed the Aiken location in Hitchcock Plaza off of Pine Log and Silver Bluff Roads is closing.

A store manager tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that the store is on the latest list of stores set to close but could not confirm a date on when the store would be closing and referred us to Bed Bath & Beyond corporate for additional information.

Just a week after announcing it would close 87 locations (which came just a couple of weeks after sharing a list of more than five dozen other stores set to close), Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday it will shutter 150 additional stores.

The newest round of closures will greatly reduce Bed Bath & Beyond’s footprint. A federal filing shows the company plans to close “approximately 150 additional lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond stores, which builds on [the] closure of approximately 200 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and approximately 50 standalone Harmon stores in the U.S.”

As of May 2022, the retailer operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.

In a Tuesday press release, Bed Bath & Beyond says it hopes to maintain 360 namesake stores and about 120 buybuy Baby stores.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.