Aiken area students share needed qualities for school board, superintendent

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Three CSRA students weighed in on the upcoming Aiken County School Board special election as well as the superintendent’s role in the district during an oratorical contest.

The Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted the event Sunday at Mt. Anna Baptist Church, in Aiken.

The students gave one speech on the theme: “What qualities are important in a school superintendent and school board member?” They also spoke on “Why are the qualities that you chose important?” Contestants talked about teamwork and making sure that students are involved, to the point of actually attending school board meetings.

The speeches come ahead of Aiken County’s special election to fill three school board seats, representing Districts 7, 8 and 9, on December 10. It also follows the resignation of former superintendent, Dr. Sean Alford.

The sorority awarded first place prize to Michael Newton, III, a junior at North Augusta High School. Second and third place prizes went to Evan Williams and Tavianna Ray.

Students were judged by a panel of judges. Chairwoman Shannon Chandler told the group that the contestants were also given a coaching session with Victor McInnis, a public speaking instructor at Aiken Technical College.

Evan Williams, a Silver Bluff High School senior, won second place during the oratorical contest.