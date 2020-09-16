Aiken, Aiken County leaders preparing for Sally

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — All eyes on Hurricane Sally, even in the All America City as it leaves the gulf coast a wet soggy mess. Local forecasting projects the storm will come close enough to the Aiken area that city leaders and crews are on standby just in case.

“We’ve been in contact with county emergency preparedness and our usual operations, coordinating with DOT addressing storm drains,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

There are a number of flood-prone areas in Aiken County such as Silver Bluff Road, Pine Log Road, and Richland Avenue on the eastern side of the City. “Those storm drains tend to accumulate debris — leafy material, pine straw, et cetera,” Bedenbaugh added.

Aiken County Emergency Management is also watching and waiting. “We talked to our usual partners that would be involved with it. Law enforcement, fire, our EMS folks, the city of Aiken, City of North Augusta. I talked to the public works director today, so we’re again, we’re watching the situation and we’ve got a little bit of time before it’s on top of us,” Director of Aiken Emergency Management Paul Matthews added.

Shawn learned that emergency management officials will have a conference call with the National Weather Service to gain more information on how preps should go in the area.”We’ll call in and see what they’ve got to say about it but right now we’re still in the preparedness mode and we’re watching it with our partners,” Matthews added.

“Certainly be vigilant if you’re out driving, you know, the old adage about don’t drive through, when you see a lot of water ponded or pooled. Be very careful driving through those areas or avoid it if at all possible. Certainly, drive with your lights on during the rain but just exercise, good caution,” Bedenbaugh said.

We will monitor the situation and have updates from officials if there are any changes. Shawn will have that info on social media, as well.