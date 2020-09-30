Agriculture school officially named third Governors School in S.C.

(WJBF) – Earlier this week, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed legislation officially making the John De La Howe School the third Governor’s School in the state.

The school will now be named the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe.

The public high school features over 1,300 acres of forest and farmland for students in grades 10 through 12, giving them the opportunity to get hands on training in agribusiness, forestry, equipment operation, and more.

“It means the world to us, because it puts us among the elite schools in South Carolina. We are now the third Governor’s School in South Carolina. It makes me feel, personally, extremely proud of our students who are accepted here. So, our students now when they graduate with a high school diploma, it will say the Governor’s School for Agriculture, which puts them at a different tier when they apply to college and those types of things,” said the schools President Tim Keown.

