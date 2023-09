AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Aggravated Stalking suspect is behind bars.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Tito Taylor was arrested for incidents that occurred earlier this year.

Reports say that Taylor kicked in a woman’s door twice in 2023. The relationship between the two is unknown.

Taylor is charged with Aggravated Stalking and Criminal Trespass.

He remains in the Richmond County Jail.