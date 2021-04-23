Agent Game movie making really takes off

Columbia County, Ga (WJBF) – They’re talking a good game, Agent Game, the name of latest movie filming in the Augusta, area.

“Of course, every good action spy thriller has things like planes and helicopters,” said Production Manager Mark Crump.

Well, this is going according to script a factory under assault, at least movie-wise, it’s rehearsal for the big helicopter scene.

“We’re going to be dropping off some special forces guys to help alleviate the situation technically this helicopter does this in the real world any so it’s a perfect fit of the movie,” said Chief Pilot Brett Harlow.

So how will this bird fit into the plot, are these the good guys swooping in to save Mel Gibson or the bad guys.

Does the pilot and crew survive?

“I don’t think I can say that but whether I do or not we have fun,” said Brett.

The scene was fun and cool to watch but priority one is making sure they fly again.

“We can make is as safe as possible that’s what we’re going to do,” said Brett.

“You we’re also trying to be cool.”

“We’re always trying to be cool that’s inherit with the job.” said the Chief Pilot.

And when the movie comes out, we’ve been assured this helicopter scene will be in it.

You can imagine what a helicopter costs to rent it’s definitely going to make the final cut,” said Mark.

It’s the last day of filming so the Agent Game crew is taking off Out There somewhere in Evan George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.