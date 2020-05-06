After re-opening masks may be required at some Augusta offices

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) May 18th is the target date for the public to be welcomed back to government offices like the Municipal Building, the public will notices some changes hand sanitizer, spacing markings on the floor, and in some cases you will be required to put on a mask.

They are expecting a crowd at the Tax Commissioners office when the Augusta government reopens.

“I think there’s a backlog of people that have transactions they need to talk to us about face to face and we’ll be ready to serve them when they get there,” said Richmond County Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick.

Getting there means coming back into the Municipal Building, at the security check-in there are face masks available, but city is recommending, not requiring, you put one on to come in.

“For our citizens and visitors we are strongly recommending you wear masks if within six feet of interacting with city staff,” said Interim City Administrator Jarvis Sims.

At the tax office there are many interactions that will put the public and staff closer than six feet apart.

“So in order for someone to do a transaction with our office we’re going to ask them to wear a mask because they will be within the six feet social distancing guidelines when they come to the office,” said Kendrick.

There will be masks available if you go to the tax office without one.

“We’re going to have masks to continue the transactions if they don’t have one we’re going to give them one of the masks that we have but we are encouraging everybody to have their own,” said the Tax Commissioner.

The planned re-opening of the Municipal Building is coming to early for commissioner Marion Williams so he sees why some offices are requiring masks,

“The thing about this virus we can’t see it we don’t know where it is we don’t know who got it who had it we don’t know whose been tested who hasn’t there so many unanswered questions,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

The Utilities Department is another city office that will be welcoming back customers on the 18th for face to face city transactions that department saying right now if its going to require those customers to put on masks.