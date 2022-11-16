AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The 5th Street bridge in Augusta, officially, has a new name. After a 30-minute legal session, commissioners approved renaming the pedestrian bridge “Freedom Bridge,” and removing all items recognizing Jefferson Davis.

The move sets commissioners up for a potential lawsuit, and to criticism. Some say there are more important things to do than rename the bridge.

“To say that the commission isn’t doing one thing, but thinking about doing something else, that may not be as important is just a false narrative, we are doing the work of the people, we’re doing the work of the city, and in the meantime, we also want to address this name on a bridge, we can chew bubble gum and walk at the same time,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Commissioners say South Carolina officials are asking for the Davis plaques off the bridge that is on their side of the river. City leaders voted to put the items in an unnamed museum.