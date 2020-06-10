After counting thousands of more votes commission races decided

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commission voters have not picked their winners yet, but they have narrowed the list as the votes continue to be counted today.

Sean Mooney went to sleep last night leading the race for Commission District 3, he was hoping in the light of a new day it would stay that way.

“I’m thinking about letting my laptop battery just drain out and calling it a day we’ll keep an eye on it I don’t expect it to change much,” said Mooney.

Mooney and Catherine Smith McKnight are the top two vote getters in District 3, and will meet in a run-off, but they had to wait on the Board of Elections to finish counting all the ballots.

“We are back at it this morning we have around my best estimate about 4000 ballots that we are still adding in the total,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

At the end of counting on Tuesday, Michael Thurman was the leader in District 1 race after the counting continued he remains in that position, he’ll be in the run-off.

So is Jordon Johnson who stayed at number two. holding on by a mere 75 votes after all the ballots were added up.

“Everyday for the past year we’ve been out talking to people, about their concerns my goal is to listen it is to do my best to serve so I believe I’m in this run-off because we were out listening to people and talking to them about how they feel,” said Johnson.

For all these candidates it’s been campaigning through the coronavirus, and a a seat in the August 11th run-off that took another day to finally decide.

“The run-off is in two months so we knew we would have a two month break so we hit it hard if anything I will take a couple of weeks to take a breather and hit it hard again,” said Thurman.

And the campaign will roll on also out in District 9 where former Commissioner Corey Johnson and new comer Francine Scott were the two top vote getters in Augusta George Eskola WJBF Newschannel 6.

