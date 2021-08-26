After a year off, Arts in the Heart returns as Arts City Festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been a year since the Arts in the Heart festival was canceled due to the pandemic and now in just under a month the popular event looks to make a return, but under a different name.

This year the event will be called “Arts City Festival a Mini Arts in the Heart.”

“We still have the exact same footprint, the three blocks of Broad Street, and the Augusta Common. We still have 85 artists down the middle of Broad Street. We have 10 international food booths on the common. We have 2 stages of non-stop entertainment, the Jazz stage on 9th street, and the Global stage on the common. We also partnered with 12 downtown restaurants, so if you feel a line is too long and you want to try something new, we have ten restaurants that have shared their menus, and three have shared some grab and go specials for the festival weekend,” said Brenda Durant, the Executive Director for the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

This year the event will be smaller than the traditional Arts in the Heart to help with social distancing throughout the festival weekend.

“We’re selling tickets online, you can go to our website, and it will bring you to the old Arts in the Heart festival where you can purchase your tickets. We are not limiting ticket sales and we have spaced out the festival. So by making a smaller festival, by keeping the same footprint, we’re able to put more space between the fine arts and crafts area and the international food booths, and of course there’s always space in front of the stages on the common, we’ll space out the tables in the dining area. So it will be more spaced and more socially distanced during the festival weekend,” said Durant.

What would you say to someone to get them to come out to this event?

The Art City Festival has everything you love, we have local and national fine arts and crafters, we have international food you taste once a year at the festival and we have great music and performances on stage. Every night on the global stage we’ll have community toast where you’ll have an opportunity to say happy new year, happy birthday, happy anniversary, happy graduation. All the things we weren’t able to say to our friends over the past year,” said Durant.

The Art City Festival takes place September 17th through the 19th. To purchase tickets online CLICK HERE.