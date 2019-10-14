Affordable housing community could be coming to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Planning Commission will review plans for an affordable housing community, Tuesday night.

Woodford Trace is a proposed 48-unit community that will be located at 920 Dougherty Road a 4.56 acres lot and will contain two residential buildings and a clubhouse.

The 3-story apartments will include a total of 48-units. Thirty of the units will be two bedrooms and 18 will be three-bedrooms.

Amenities will include a business center, fitness center, community room, laundry facility, picnic area, and playground.

The total development cost is estimated at $8.8 million.

The Planning Commission will review the plans. The Aiken City Council will have the final say.