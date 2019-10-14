Affordable housing community could be coming to Aiken

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Planning Commission will review plans for an affordable housing community, Tuesday night.

Woodford Trace is a proposed 48-unit community that will be located at 920 Dougherty Road a 4.56 acres lot and will contain two residential buildings and a clubhouse.

The 3-story apartments will include a total of 48-units. Thirty of the units will be two bedrooms and 18 will be three-bedrooms.

Amenities will include a business center, fitness center, community room, laundry facility, picnic area, and playground.

The total development cost is estimated at $8.8 million.

The Planning Commission will review the plans. The Aiken City Council will have the final say.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story