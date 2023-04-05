AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Department and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a house fire.

The home is located on the 1700 block of Starnes Street in Augusta.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:05 am Wednesday morning.

Deputies are on the scene directing traffic while firefighters try to extinguish the blaze.

No word on injuries or how the fire started.

No word on injuries or how the fire started.