#UPDATE | NewsChannel 6 has learned that workers hit an electrical line starting a minor fire. There is some minor damage to the building, but no injuries have been reported.





——————————————————————————————————————–

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County firefighters are on the scene of a fire.

It broke out shortly before eleven o’clock this morning at 1917 Walton Way in Augusta.

That’s the address of Club Argos. Light smoke is coming from the building. No word yet on any damages.

Georgia Power is also on the scene.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.