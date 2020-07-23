Advisory committee votes in favor to recommend the removal of the “Old Slave Market”

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – An advisory committee has voted in favor to present a recommendation the Lousiville City Council the remove the Old Market House or commonly known as the “Old Slave Market.”

The 266-year-old structure may soon have a new home rather than in downtown Louisville.

“We’re watching as monuments and other symbols of racism and slavery are coming down, and it’s not taking this long. It’s taking us months,” said committee member Cynthia Wells.

Wells is a Louisville native and mother who wants to see the Market removed as soon as possible.

She explained, “At each city council meeting, we’ve been patiently waiting. Waiting for the formation of a committee, waiting for the attorney to find out if there are any legalities surrounding removing it. We’ve waited, we’ve watched and we’ve done everything they’ve asked us to so I don’t think anything at this point will convince me otherwise until that vote is taken.”

City Manager, Richard Sapp once believed the Market House shouldn’t be removed, but he has had a change of heart.

“I’m in favor of removing the Market House from the center of town. I am not in favor of removing it from our community. I think we should, can build a museum to house that along with the great history our community has and make it a place people want to come to visit,” said Sapp.

Nikki Tarver, a committee member, said, “If it’s feasible, we could create a museum here in Louisville and put the slave market as well as other artifacts in the museum.”

“The consensus of the historical society would be for the market house to remain in its current location and for us to broaden it’s to history and events,” added committee member Rober Yonchak.

While the advisory committee voted to push forward a recommendation for the removal of the Market House, the ins and outs are still being worked on.

“Our decisions will affect what’s down the road 20 years from now, 30 years from now, not now. It’s for down the road and for citizens that do want to move here, that do live here and that’s what’s important,” said Councilman Matthew Hodges.

Wells added, “It’s history so there is no getting rid of the history just because you can’t see it. We’re not talking about demolishing it, just move it somewhere, where if people really want to see it, they can go see it. That’s it, we’re not trying to destroy it we just want to see it out of the downtown area.”

The next advisory committee meeting is Tuesday, July 29 at 5:00 p.m. in the Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center (1841 Highway 24 West, Louisville, GA). It will be open for public comment.

The Louisville City Council will meet on August 11.

We will keep you updated with any further developments.