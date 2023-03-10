RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Advanced voting continues in Richmond County at the Linda W. Beazley Community Room in the Municipal Building located at 535 Telfair Street ONLY.

Voting hours will be weekdays from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM daily through Friday, March 10, 2023 and from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Saturday , March 4 and March 11, 2023 .

Friday, March 10, 2023 is the last day to request an absentee ballot .

Beginning, March 13, 2023, Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM until 6:00 PM daily .

The last day to vote advance is Friday, March 17, 2023 .

All voters voting in person during Advance Voting must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification.

Voting is not permitted on the Monday prior to the Election.

Candidates are listed below.

School Board Dist 6:

Laura Green

Ed Lowery

Blythe Mayor:

Thomas C. Cobb

Edward LaJoie

Blythe City Council:

Rebecca Bartlett Newsome

Michael Rineer

Phillip Lee Stewart

Incredibly low turnout for this special election. The average number of voters per day is 4.