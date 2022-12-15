AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local business provides opportunities for adults with disabilities.

The Augusta Training Shop is committed to providing a productive and creative workplace for adults with disabilities.

Located just off Walton Way, the Augusta Training Shop is a safe place where employees with special needs can thrive.

Year round, these employees dedicate part of their days to creating hand-crafted works of art. Their most popular: snowflakes and crosses made of wood from North Carolina.

“It’s my goal to make sure that these folks have work at their hands each and every day,” said executive director Audrey Murell. “And, if they don’t, then we’ve failed them. And that sits with me everyday, 24-7, all the time. I know that I can go out and get another job. But these folks depend on us. And this is their home. We’re like family, and we want to remain that.”

Murell says that, since their feature on David Muir’s “Made in America” this week, their phones have been ringing off the hook.

She says she is grateful that the world is getting to see the amazing abilities of her employees.

“The world has really embraced the story,” said Murell. “People are starved for good news and a story that promotes something that’s better and bigger than ourselves. So…I’m almost in tears because it just – the outpouring of love has been phenomenal and it’s…it’s been a blessing.”

And, even while hard at work, the employees are having one jolly good time. Employees danced to the music of a live violinist. And Mr. Raymond Booker took time to serenade his co-workers with “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire”.

Murell says her mission with the shop is simple: “It’s my job to put these folks out into the world, to show the world what they can do,” she said.

“Merry Christmas…to you all!” sang Mr. Booker.

Due to the overwhelming support received over the last few days, the shop won’t be able to fulfill new orders of snowflakes or crosses until 2023. However, the shop has many more handmade items available for sale. For more information visit the shop at https://www.augustatrainingshop.com/