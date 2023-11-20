AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken says Mark Anderson has been located and is safe.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

ADPS says 56-year-old Mark Anderson walked away from Aiken Regional Medical Center Monday afternoon. Officials say he has several serious medical issues.

Anderson was last seen wearing a camouflage hat and pants with a blue shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or know where he may be, contact ADPS at 803-642-7620.